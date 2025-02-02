SIT Files Charges Against Malayalam Actor- MLA Mukesh in Alleged Rape Case, Digital Evidence Presented

A chargesheet has been filed by The Special Investigation Team against CPI(M) MLA and actor Mukesh, drawing significant attention to the ongoing discourse on sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. Mukesh faces serious allegations of sexual assault and harassment, from a complaint by actress Minu Muneer, who accused him of assaulting her after promising her AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) membership.

The chargesheet, which includes critical digital evidence such as WhatsApp chats, emails, and witness statements, which are sufficient evidence. Mukesh has been charged under IPC Section 376 (rape), Section 354 (assault to outrage modesty), and Section 509 (insulting modesty), all of which are non-bailable offenses, highlighting the case's severity.

Mukesh's defense lawyer, Geo Paul, stated that his client is fully cooperative with the investigation and has urged collection of all relevant evidence. Paul asserted that if the allegations are proven false, the police should submit a refer report. This case is particularly significant as it follows the release of the Justice Hema Committee's 2019 report, which exposed disturbing patterns of sexual harassment and exploitation within the Malayalam film industry, dominated by a small group of male figures in leadership. This context intensifies the ongoing issues of gender-based harassment and raises calls for greater accountability and reform in the industry.