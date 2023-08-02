“Sita Ramam is my DDLJ”: Dulquer Salmaan at ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ trailer launch

New Delhi [India], August 2 : Actor Dulquer Salmaan garnered a lot of praise for his performance in the romantic drama film ‘Sita Ramam’.

On Wednesday at the trailer launch of his upcoming comedy thriller series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, the actor called ‘Sita Ramam’ his ‘DDLJ’.

During a press conference in Delhi Dulquer said, “How much I try to break out of the “Romantic Hero” tag, it keeps finding me and I think Sita Ramam has taken it to a level which I have never imagined in my life. The amount of love I received from all over the world across languages and cultures and countries is incredible. I am very grateful. We’re all huge fans of Shah Rukh sir from the 90s so I think ‘Sita Ramam’ is my ‘DDLJ’ (Dilwale Dulhaniyaa Le Jayenge).”

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', a 1995 romantic blockbuster, is the longest-running movie in the history of Indian cinema and continues to enjoy its screening at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre. It is one of the biggest IPs emerging from the Indian film industry. 'DDLJ' has shaped pop culture for India and Indians over the generations.

'Sita Ramam' recently won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film Jury.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and was released on August 5, last year, in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the period romantic film was released on September 2, last year.

Talking about ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, the series marks the digital debut of Dulquer Salmaan.

The series also stars RajKummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from August 18.

Immersed in the ‘90s, Guns & Gulaabs paints a wild, wild world in cinemascope where a high-stakes deal unfolds. Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts, a statement read.

