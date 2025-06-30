Sita Ramam, Pippa to Hi Nanna: 5 Mrunal Thakur Starrers to Watch Before Son of Sardaar 2

Mrunal Thakur, one of the most dynamic and promising actresses of Indian cinema, has cemented herself as a pan-Indian personality with several impactful films under her name. With some of the biggest Hindi releases coming up, she is carving a niche in Bollywood. Ahead of the release of Son of Sardaar 2, here are top 5 films that have made her a credible actress to look up to.

Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur stepped into an emotionally charged role in this romantic war drama. As Sita Mahalakshmi, the actress portrayed the rollercoaster of love and also portrayed the journey of navigating inner turmoil. She resonated deeply with the audience such that she is still known by her character's name.

Hi Nanna: Mrunal Thakur's role in Hi Nanna further enhanced her appeal as a South sensation. As Yashna, Mrunal depicted a story of love, destiny, and lost memories. By delivering an authentic performance, she proved her ability to portray roles that are deep, human, and natural.

Jersey: In Jersey, Mrunal Thakur played the role of Vidya Talwar, and depicted the power of silent support. From showcasing vulnerabilities, love, trust, and unwavering support, Mrunal not only touched corners of her role but also added a layer of honesty to it.

Pippa: In Pippa, Mrunal Thakur pulled off an unconventional and unpredictable role of Radha Mehta. Her character is recruited into the Communication and Analysis Wing, an intelligence organization that decodes the enemy's message. Known for making daring choices, Mrunal Thakur proved that she's not a conventional actress.

Love Sonia: Love Sonia marked Mrunal's first Hindi language project wherein she played a village girl who attracts attention to the issue of human trafficking. The actress values the experiences she had while filming for this difficult role. Earlier, she even revealed that it even took an emotional toll on her.

Celebrated for stepping into unpredictable roles and picking bold characters, Mrunal is diving into the genre of an action rom-com for the first time with her upcoming film, Son of Sardaar 2. In addition to this, she will also be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. She is also set to play the lead role in Dacoit: A Love Story.