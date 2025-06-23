Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan's Film Breaks Into Global Top 10, Earns ₹95.75 Crore Worldwide

Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh’s Sitaare Zameen Par released in theatres on June 20, and the movie had a good opening over the weekend. According to Coscore, the film was at #8 worldwide, beating Kuberaa and Materialists. The report stated that Sitaare Zameen Par earned an estimated $10,217,662 ( Rs 88 crore) worldwide. Other movies taking the lead on the list of worldwide box office were: How To Train Your Dragon, 28 Years Later, Elio, Lilo & Stitch, She’s Got No Name, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Ballerina.

Sitaare Zameen Par’s Indian Box Office Collection:

The movie made Rs 58.15 crore net and Rs 69.75 crore gross in India, according to Sacnilk. It also made Rs 26 crore overseas, for a total of Rs 95.75 crore globally. Although its performance throughout the week is still unknown, Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to surpass the Rs 100 crore milestone soon.

To keep the show affordable for audiences, the producers establish certain rules regarding the scheduling and ticket prices. Movie theatres were instructed to follow these guidelines for showing Sitaare Zameen Par to its audience:

1. One crucial regulation is that the earliest show of Sitaare Zameen Par cannot start before 9 am. This scheduling rule, which ensures a consistent start time across the country, must be followed by all theatres.

2. The popular weekend price has been promoted to theatres. Consequently, the cost of tickets will be a little higher than normal but still affordable. Sitaare Zameen Par's blockbuster pricing has reportedly been lowered by Aamir in an effort to keep the film affordable for a larger audience.

3. Single-screen theatres that decide to screen Sitaare Zameen Par are required to do so all day long and are not permitted to run any other films concurrently. This is done to ensure that the film is available and has the largest potential audience.

4. Additionally, multiplexes have set show count regulations. The film must be screened in two-screen theatres eight times a day. Additional shows are needed for multiplexes with additional screens; for those with ten or more screens, this can reach thirty-one shows every day.

🎬 MAI applauds Aamir Khan for releasing Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively in cinemas on 20 June! A bold move that reaffirms the magic of the big screen and the power of collective storytelling. 🌟#ThankYouAamir#SitaareZameenPar#BackToTheatrespic.twitter.com/dpgHmTSSAG — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) June 19, 2025

Sitaare Zameen Par and Kuberaa both debuted on screens on national and international levels on June 20, while Materialists was released on June 13. It would be interesting to see if the Aamir-starring film can surpass Ballerina's collections and go up the rankings.