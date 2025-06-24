Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh Movie Sees Dip On Day 4, Surpasses Laal Singh Chaddha

The much awaited film featuring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh Sitaare Zameen Par got released on Friday June 20 2025. The film is said to be comeback of Aamir Khan after his last flop Laal Singh Chaddha. Sitaare Zameen Paar has set box office record in its first weekend. As per the repot movie has collected Rs. 58.15 cr in first three days. Talking about the Monday collection Sitaare Zameen Par earned approximately Rs. 8.88 crore on its fourth day.

According to Sacnilk. While not a poor performance, this fell short of expectations for a double-digit figure. The film's total collection after four days stands at Rs. 67.03 crore. The hoped-for Monday hold did not materialize. Aamir Khan's previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha, was a box office failure, grossing only Rs. 61.36 crore. In contrast, Sitaare Zameen Par has already surpassed that film's lifetime collection in just four days, a promising start. To achieve a strong first-week total, the film needs to maintain its performance during the weekdays. Current projections estimate a first-week collection of Rs. 85-90 crore.

Reportedly produced on a budget of Rs. 90 crore, Sitaare Zameen Par's financial success relies solely on its theatrical run, as Aamir Khan has not yet sold the OTT rights. The film will face competition in its second week from Kajol's Maa, but Sitaare Zameen Par may attract family audiences. The film's performance during its second weekend remains to be seen.