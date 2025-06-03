‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ makers shares his opinion on marching of tech in cinema

Mumbai, June 3 Director R.S. Prasanna, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, feels that human beings will soon catch up with the technological changes in filmmaking.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS in the run-up to the release of his film, which features Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. He recollected how he saw Indian cinema legend Kamal Haasan experimenting with a digital camera, Red Dragon.

Speaking with IANS, Prasanna said, “I think the industry is pretty fast in adapting, like I remember when 35mm film was there and I was in film school and Kamal Haasan sir was testing the Red camera in our L.V. Prasad Film Institute, Chennai where I studied. He was doing a test shoot. I remember all the people around saying, ‘it's just a fad and it'll not happen, it's not gonna happen’, and it did”.

The director said that one cannot stop the march of technology and one has to adapt. The audience will demand a change, the filmmakers will rise, the technological change will happen as it should, and experiments will keep happening, some will click, some will not.

He further mentioned, “But I think one thing which will never change is the way our hearts beat, so as long as the heart is there in everything, the visual is only pixels, the sound is only decibels, but that feeling, that soul, that is, as long as we have a heart, stories told by humans will always be relevant”.

He then cited the example of romance as to how the shape or form of romance in cinematic storytelling has changed but the soul is the same.

He shared, “If you see around yourself, romance has been there from early manage, they may say romance has changed, no romance has not changed, the medium has changed, today you call it situationship or anything else but, still the heart pains if you don’t get to be with the person of your choice”.

“I feel unless genetically our heart changes or our mind changes, I think storytelling and emotions will be the same, the form will keep changing and we have to be on the awareness of that as a director, but I think for me as a filmmaker, I'm only looking for the soul, which I think soul is very old, so it won't change that fast”, he added.

Produced by Aamir Khan under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is set to release in cinemas on June 20, 2025.

