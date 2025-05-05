Sitaare Zameen Par Poster Out: Aamir Khan’s Next Story About Special People, Film To Hit Theatres On June 20

Fans of Aamir Khan have been waiting for his next film with great enthusiasm since Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is scheduled to feature in Sitaare Zameen Par, which has generated a lot of interest ever since it was revealed. Aamir Khan, who also stars Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in his upcoming movie, has now finalised the release date. The date of Sitaare Zameen Par's release is June 20. Additionally, Aamir Khan released a poster for the movie. The film has been marketed as a "spiritual sequel" to Taare Zameen Par, which was directed by Aamir Khan in 2007.

Sharing the poster on social media platform X, Aamir Khan Productions posted, A film celebrating love, laughter and happiness. #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres.”

Ten debutants, including Gopi Krishna Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Aroush Datta, Samvit Desai, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar, are pictured alongside Aamir Khan on the poster. A humorous and enjoyable movie experience is promised by the poster. Fans of Taare Zameen Par will undoubtedly experience a surge of nostalgia as a result. The slogan "Sabka apna apna normal" on the poster denotes that each person has a distinct identity. Additionally, it validated long-standing speculation on a June release.

Additionally, Sitaare Zameen Par will mark Aamir Khan's long-awaited comeback to the big screen. The movie R. S. Prasanna, who earlier directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, is the director of this film. Furthermore, he produced and directed the biopic On A Quest, which focused on Swami Chinmayananda Saraswathi, the educator who served as the impetus behind the establishment of the Chinmaya Mission. Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh will star in Sitaare Zameen Par, which is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Shankar-Easaan-Loy produced the music for the movie, while Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics. Divy Nidhi Sharma wrote the screenplay. Aparna Purohit and Aamir Khan are the film's producers.