‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ producer talks about bringing film to life and ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

Mumbai, May 21 Producer Ravi Bhagchandka, who is known for bankrolling “Sachin: A Billion Dreams”, has talked about his upcoming production 'Sitaare Zameen Par’ starring Aamir Khan.

“It was the biggest dream of my life capturing the journey of Sachin Sir. After that, I wanted to back something that genuinely moved me and this story did just that. It’s a beautiful take on empathy, inclusion and self-worth,” the producer shared.

The trailer has received an overwhelming response, to which, Bhagchandka said: "I truly hope it connects with people.”

As “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” completes 8 years this year, Ravi reflected on the journey so far.

“Sachin was special and opened up so much for me as a producer. Now with Sitaare Zameen Par, I feel that same kind of spark.”

Under his banner 200 NOTOUT CINEMA, Ravi is developing a range of new projects across genres.

His next is the biopic of Yuvraj Singh which is on track. “We’re working on stories that entertain, inspire and stay with you. That’s the kind of cinema I believe in.”

Talking about “Sitaare Zameen Par”, is all set to release on June 20. Aamir will be seen as a basketball coach in the movie, who ends up getting arrested in a drunk-and-drive case, after a heated argument with a senior on the court.

As a punishment, the judge asks him to coach a special needs team. Initially hesitant, Aamir ends up getting emotionally invested in his players, and is hell-bent on making them win a tournament.

A spiritual sequel to Aamir's directorial debut, "Taare Zameen Par", the project will have Aamir working alongside 10 debutant actors - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, NamanMishra, and Simran Mangeshkar in the film.

"Sitaare Zameen Par" marks Aamir’s return to the silver screen after his 2022 film "Laal Singh Chaddha", which was the official Indian remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer "Forrest Gump".

The project has been made under the direction of R. S. Prasanna, who is known for directing "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan".

The songs for the movie have been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The background score has been provided by Ram Sampath.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor