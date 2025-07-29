Sitaare Zameen Par Skips OTT, Aamir Khan's Film to Stream on YouTube; Check Release Date and Price

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: Aamir Khan has announced that his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par will skip traditional OTT platforms and instead stream directly on YouTube from August 1. Viewers in India can access the film for Rs 100, while international audiences will get the film at locally adjusted prices. The film, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, was released in theatres on June 20. It stars Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles and is directed by RS Prasanna. The story follows a basketball coach who mentors a team of specially challenged players and introduces ten new faces to Indian cinema.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Aamir said the YouTube release is part of his long-standing goal of making cinema more accessible. "For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres," he said. He cited the growth of digital infrastructure in India as a key reason behind the decision. "With UPI, internet growth and YouTube available on most devices, we can now reach a vast audience in India and abroad," Aamir added.

According to the reports, subtitles will be offered for the film, along with dubbed versions in select languages to make it more accessible to international viewers. The film will be available in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Spain.

Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par was written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 267 crore worldwide. Despite receiving a mixed response from critics, it found support among fans for its emotional story and inclusive message.

Looking ahead, Aamir is producing Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, as well as Ek Din, which stars his son Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi.

