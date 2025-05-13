Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Out: Aamir Khan teaches basketball to intellectually disabled people in this heartwarming family entertainer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : The fans of Aamir Khan are in for a treat after the makers of the actor's highly anticipated movie 'Sitaare Zameen Par' have finally released the trailer of the film on Tuesday.

This spiritual sequel to the 2007 blockbuster 'Taare Zameen Par' promises to deliver a heartwarming family entertainer with a focus on people with intellectual disabilities.

Following the release of its vibrant poster, the makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer, and it's an absolute treat filled with love, laughter and happiness.

As per the trailer released by the makers, Aamir Khan plays the role of a Basketball coach who has been punished by the court to coach the basketball team of intellectually disabled people for what appears to be a drink and drive case.

In the three-minute and twenty-nine-second trailer, Aamir Khan is seen teaching basketball to people with intellectual disabilities to compete in a national tournament.

In one of the funny scenes, Aamir was seen arguing with one of the intellectually disabled men as he explained to them about the significance of a jersey in a basketball match.

The trailer is filled with love, laughter and happiness, as Aamir tackles the problems of his life while coaching the basketball team.

Genelia Deshmukh seems to be playing the role of a love interest of Aamir in the film, as per the trailer.

The film is directed by Prasanna. Aamir Khan Productions, the official production banner of the film, shared the trailer of the movie on their Instagram handle.

While sharing the much-awaited trailer, the makers wrote,

"1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani. SITAARE aur unki journey. Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June, Only In Theatres. Trailer Out Now!"

The trailer introduces ten debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar, who will be playing the prominent roles in the film.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, well known for his barrier-breaking film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', Sitaare Zameen Par marks his most ambitious project to date, led by the ever iconic Aamir Khan.

The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The songs of the film are composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The background score is by Ram Sampath, and the screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 20, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor