Sitarist Anoushka Shankar To Serve As a Presenter At The 67th Edition Of Grammy Premiere Ceremony

The 11-time Grammy-nominated sitarist Anoushka Shankar gets appointed as the presenter for the upcoming 67th edition of Grammy Awards, taking place on February 2. Upon receiving this exciting news, Anoushka Shankar penned a joyous note, expressing joy and elation. "Eeeeeeee I have news! What a thrill to be asked to serve as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYPremiere Ceremony this Sunday! The last time I presented was in 2016 - an extraordinary day, not only because I was nominated for my 5th Grammy for my classical album ‘Home,’ but also because I was the first Indian musician ever to present at the ceremony," her note read.

She added, "Although so much has changed (personally and globally) over the last nine years, I find myself once again in the wonderful position of representing India on the global stage."Besides being a presenter at the Grammy, Anoushka Shankar is also nominated for her albums - ‘Ch II: How Dark It is Before Dawn’, and ‘A Rock Somewhere’, marking her 10th and 11th Grammy nominations, respectively. The 67th edition of the Grammys will also raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts.

While Anoushka Shankar basks in the glorious nominations and spearheads Grammys as a presenter, she is relishing the joy of her latest single 'Hiraeth'. The track is the first single from her highly-anticipated album 'Chapter III - We Return To Light'. Throughout the years, Anoushka Shankar has witnessed a meteoric rise in her illustrious career as a sitarist. This year, she completes 30 years of revolutionising the Indian classical music landscape. Now, Anoushka Shankar is looking forward to expanding her global appeal by heading for a US tour in March 2025 and an India tour in December 2025.

