Sivakarthikeyan completes dubbing for 'Amaran', film set to release in October

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Sivakarthikeyan has finished dubbing for film 'Amaran'.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is slated to hit theatres worldwide on October 31. It also stars Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose and Bhuvan Arora.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir, the film is expected to deliver an emotionally charged, action-packed cinematic experience.

The update about dubbing was shared on official X handle of Raaj Kamal Films International.

"Mission accomplished with precision! #AmaranDubbingConcludes #Amaran #AmaranDiwali #AmaranOctober31 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #Sivakarthikeyan #SaiPallavi #RajkumarPeriasamy A Film By @Rajkumar_KP," the post read.

The makers also dropped a video from the dubbing studio. Check out.

Mission accomplished with precision!#AmaranDubbingConcludes#Amaran#AmaranDiwali #AmaranOctober31#Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #Sivakarthikeyan #SaiPallavi #RajkumarPeriasamy A Film By @Rajkumar_KP@ikamalhaasan @Siva_Kartikeyan #Mahendran @gvprakash @anbariv @Sai_Pallavi92 pic.twitter.com/gV833tTuhM — Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) September 14, 2024

Produced by Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, and Sony Pictures International Productions, with God Bless Entertainment as a co-producer, "Amaran" draws inspiration from "Major Varadarajan," a story featured in ShivAroor and Rahul Singh's book, "India's Most Fearless".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor