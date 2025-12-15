Sivakarthikeyan has sung a rebel song in 'Parasakthi', discloses music director G V Prakash

Chennai, Dec 15 Two-time National Award winning music director G V Prakash has now disclosed that actor Siva Karthikeyan has sung a rebel song in his eagerly awaited upcoming film, 'Parasakthi', which is being directed by Sudha Kongara.

Taking to his social media timelines, G V Prakash wrote, "#SK sings for #parasakthi the rebel song #tharakkutharakku @Siva_Kartikeyan @Sudha_Kongara @DawnPicturesOff" and posted a picture of himself with the director and actor.

Interestingly, the announcement of Siva Karthikeyan having sung 'Tharakku Tharakku', a rebel song, comes close on the heels of the release of the third single 'Nammakaana Kaalam' from the film.

'Nammakaana Kaalam', a song of celebration, has been rendered by Haricharan, Nakash Aziz and Velmurugan and has lyrics by Arivu.

Interestingly, a couple of phrases in the song emphasises the need for one to stand up for one's language. This has led industry insiders to believe that the plot of the film, among other things, is likely to touch upon the language issue that rocked the state in the sixties and seventies.

It may be recalled that Sivakarthikeyan had begun dubbing for the film in the last week of November.

Dawn Pictures had released a video that showed the actor dubbing under the supervision of director Sudha Kongara and wrote, "When his voice turns into a storm.@sivakarthikeyan begins dubbing for #Parasakthi - Coming to theatres on January 14th."

Both actress Sreeleela, who plays the female lead, and actor Ravi Mohan, who plays the antagonist in the film, have dubbed for their portions. Interestingly, Sreeleela has dubbed in her own voice for this film.

The makers had officially confirmed on October 21 this year that the unit had wrapped up the shooting of the film. In August, the unit wrapped up its Pollachi schedule.

Sources in the know say that some important sequences in the film were shot during this schedule, which began on July 18. However, Sivakarthikeyan had joined the unit a little later.

It may be recalled that while the first schedule of 'Parasakthi' happened in Madurai, the unit headed to Sri Lanka for the film's second schedule. The schedule in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu was the third.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit shows that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser gives away the fact that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

'Parasakthi', which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar. The film is scheduled to hit screens on January 14 next year for the festival of Pongal.

