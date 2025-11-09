Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Amaran' to open Indian Panorama Section at IFFI 2025

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 9 : The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has selected Rajkumar Periyasamy's Tamil-language war drama 'Amaran,' starring Sivakarthikeyan, as the opening feature film for this year's Indian Panorama section, reported Variety.

The 56th International Film Festival of India will take place in Goa from November 20-28.

According to the outlet, the lineup of the film festival includes 25 feature films, 20 non-feature films, and five streaming series for the Best Web-Series Award.

'Amaran' leads a diverse selection that includes five mainstream cinema titles chosen from 516 contemporary Indian feature film entries, as reported by Variety.

The feature film jury, chaired by actor-filmmaker-producer Raja Bundela and comprising 12 members, selected films representing multiple Indian languages and regional cinema traditions.

The complete lineup of 20 feature films in the main section includes: Thamar KV's Malayalam-language 'Sarkeet,' 'Amaran,' Jitank Singh Gurjar's Braj-language 'Vimukt,' Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files,' Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great,' Badiger Devendra's Kannada-language 'Vanya,' Praveen Morchhale's Urdu-language 'White Snow,' Sasanka Samir's Assamese-language 'Bhaimon Da,' Santosh Davakhar's Marathi-language 'Gondhal' and J.P. Tuminad's Kannada-language 'Su From So.'

The selection also includes Soukarya Ghosal's 'Pokkhirajer Dim,' Shivadhwaj Shetty's Tulu-language 'Imbu,' Purushottam Lele's Marathi-language 'Drushya Asdrushya,' Naorem Dinesh Singh's Manipuri-language 'Oitharei,' Reshmi Mitra's Bengali-language 'Barobabu,' Raju Chandra's Tamil-language 'Piranthanaal Vazhthukal,' Vishal Patnaik's Oriya-language 'Maliput Melodies,' Paresh Mokashi's Marathi-language 'Mukkam Post Bombilwadi,' Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's 'Ground Zero,' and Jigar Nagda's Rajasthani-language 'Whispers Of The Mountains,' reported variety.

The mainstream cinema section will feature Laxman Utekar's Hindi-language 'Chhaava,' Shivraj Waichal's Marathi-language 'Aata Thambaycha Naay,' Tharun Moorthy's Malayalam-language 'Thudarum,' Debangkar Borgohain's Assamese-language 'Sikaar,' and Anil Ravipudi's 'Sankranthiki Vastunnam.'

According to the outlet, the jury also nominated five films for the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film Award: Tribeny Rai's Nepali-language 'Shape Of Momo,' Ram Kamal Mukherjee's 'Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan,' Karan Singh Tyagi's 'Kesari Chapter 2,' Jithin Laal's 'A. R. M,' and Yadhu Vamsee's Telugu-language "Committee Kurrollu."

For non-feature films, the jury headed by cinematographer-filmmaker Dharam Gulati selected 20 titles from 550 entries. Kamlesh K. Mishra's Hindi-language documentary "Kakori" will serve as the opening non-feature film.

The complete non-feature selection includes: Prakash Kariappa K's Kodava-language "Ummathat - The Rhythm Of Kodava," Jayram Bhaskar Waghmode's Marathi-language "The Untold Agony," EV Ganeshbabu's Tamil-language "Aanirai," Sunny Hinduja and Shinjini Raval's Hindi-language "That's A Wrap," Kapil Tanwar's Hindi-language "RU BA RU," Suraj Kumar's Hindi-language "Piplantri. A Tale of Eco Feminism," Anhad Mishra's Hindi-language "Chambal," Himansu Sekhar Khatua's Oriya-language "Mahima Alekha," and Sandesh Kadur's English-language "Nilgiris - A Shared Wilderness."

The selection also includes Rohit More's Hindi, Marathi, Tamil-language "Ta Dhom," Samten Bhutia's Sikkimese-language "Shangrila," Surya Balakrishnan's Hindi-language "Deepa Didi," Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi's Marathi-language "Hamsafar," Savita Sharma Nagar and Rajesh Amrohi's Hindi-language "Chowk University ka vice Chancellor - Padmabhushan Amrit Lal Nagar," Isha Pungaliya's English, Marathi-language "Oslo - A Tail of Promise," Borun Thokchom's Manipuri-language "Battlefield," Kamlesh K Mishra's Hindi-language "Kakori," Namrata Datta's Assamese-language "Patralekha," Rajdeep Choudhury's English-language "Chalo Indian with Eric Ji," and Ulka Mayur's Marathi-language "Where the Heart Is," reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the festival unveiled nominations for its Best Web-Series Award. The jury, chaired by filmmaker-producer Bharatbala Ganapathy, selected five series from major streaming platforms.

Prime Video earned three nominations: Anand Tiwari's 'Bandish Bandits' Season 2, Avinash Arun Dhaware's 'Paatal Lok' Season 2, and Bramma's 'Suzhal - The Vortex' Season 2.

Netflix received one nomination for Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant,' while Amazon MX Player's 'Mitti - Ek Nayi Pehchaan,' directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Kumar Dwivedi, rounds out the nominees.

