Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' unit to begin next shooting schedule in Pollachi

Chennai, July 18 If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of director Sudha Kongara's eagerly-awaited period film, 'Parasakthi', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, is all set to begin its next shooting schedule in Pollachi on Friday.

Sources in the know say that some important sequences in the film are to be shot during this schedule. While the schedule begins on Friday, Sivakarthikeyan is expected to join a little later. Sources point out that Sivakarthikeyan had been busy with completing some pending shots for A R Murugadoss's Madharasi and that he had now completed them and would be joining the sets of Parasakthi shortly.

It may be recalled that director Sudha Kongara had only in May this year disclosed that only another 40 days of shoot was left to complete the film.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Sudha Kongara, while giving an update on how the film was shaping up, had said, "We have completed shooting a considerable portion of the film and only another 40 days of shoot is left."

It may be recalled that while the first schedule of 'Parasakthi' happened in Madurai, the unit headed to Sri Lanka for the film's second schedule.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa and Sreeleela, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit showed that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser showed this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser gave away the fact that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

Parasakthi, which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

