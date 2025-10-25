Sivakarthikeyan's presence at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office sparks speculation on social media!

Chennai, Oct 25 A video clip of actor Sivakarthikeyan, who happens to be one of Tamil cinema's fastest rising stars, at the office of Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now sparked off speculation if whether the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut.

The video clip, which has gone viral, shows Sivakarthikeyan arriving at the popular director's office. The clip triggered a huge amount of excitement on social media with many netizens wondering if whether the actor was now all set to make his Bollywood debut. Some others wondered if there was a pan-Indian film in the offing.

However, no official statement in this regard has been put out until now. Sivakarthikeyan, whose last release was director A R Murugadoss's 'Madharaasi', will next be seen in director Sudha Kongara's eagerly awaited period film 'Parasakthi'.

It may be recalled that the makers of 'Parasakthi' have already announced that the film has been wrapped up and that it was scheduled to be released for Pongal on January 14 next year.

While the first schedule of 'Parasakthi' happened in Madurai, the unit headed to Sri Lanka for the film's second schedule. The schedule in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu was the third.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which will also feature Atharvaa, Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit shows that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser gives away the fact that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

Parasakthi, which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

