‘Sky Force’: Akshay Kumar brings untold true story of India’s first and deadliest air strike

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Finally the wait is over as actor Akshay Kumar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri announced the release date of his upcoming film ‘Sky Force’.

To mark this day, the ‘OMG 2’ actor shared an intriguing announcement video.

https://www.instagram.com/akshaykumar/

The video begins with a speech of Muhammad Ayub Khan, President of Pakistan as a voiceover and the text reads ‘6th September 1965. India - Pakistan War’. Then, a clip of Lal Bahadur Shastri addressing his people.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Today on the day of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the whole country is saying - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Science, Jai Research. No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike.

Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October, 2024. ✈️”

The video introduced Veer Pahariya, who will debut with a pivotal role.

As soon as the announcement was made, fans and followers chimed into Akshay's comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Can't Wait🔥"

Khushi Kapoor reacted with clapping hands emojis for Veer Pahariya.

2 October is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as well as the birth anniversary of our former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and the film is set during his tenure.

‘SkyForce’ is an untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India’s first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan, against all odds.

The film is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.

It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Amar Kaushik.

Apart from this, Akshay will be seen in the drama film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’.

He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor