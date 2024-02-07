"Sky is his playground...": Hrithik Roshan shares journey as Patty in 'Fighter'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : Hrithik Roshan is receiving positive responses for his role as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty in 'Fighter'. Now, the actor has treated his fans with some behind-the-scenes moments of the film.

The video shows his extensive training for portraying a Squadron Leader on screen.

Taking to X, Hrithik shared glimpses of his Fighter character Patty. The video titled 'Meet Patty' provides a behind-the-scenes look at Hrithik's preparation and training for his role as Patty.

In the video, Hrithik is shown learning how to climb into the cockpit of the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. It shows how he received simulation training and tried different tactics. The actor filmed scenes at authentic locations. He is also shown interacting with Indian Air Force soldiers and citizens.

While sharing the video, he wrote, "Meet Patty - A #Fighter Pilot whose only allegiance is to his country. The sky is his playground, and his Sukhoi's cockpit is his home. A fierce leader, an unwavering friend and an enemy to be feared. But most of all, he's a Fighter Forever.."

https://x.com/iHrithik/status/1755179366999273751?s=20

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Speaking about the film, Siddharth said earlier, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!!"

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

