Skylar Grey reveals she sold her music catalog to 'afford' divorce

American singer Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her music catalog to "afford" her divorce from fellow singer-songwriter Elliott Taylor.

In an interview with Variety, she told, "Since 2017, I was going through a divorce and lawsuit that was just wrecking me emotionally and financially."

"This past year, 2021, we finally resolved it, settled, I had to sell my catalog in order to afford the settlement, which was very sad in a way, because those songs like 'Love The Way You Lie' and 'Coming Home,' those are my babies," added Grey.

She has written songs including Eminem and Rihanna's 'Love the Way You Lie' and Diddy's 'Coming Home', both of which were released in 2010. Grey had also contributed to Dr Dre's performance of 'I Need a Doctor' at the 2011 Grammys.

Further during the interview with Variety, Grey said, "I have such a weight off of me now with the case being over, I'm not on the phone with lawyers every day, and I'm not having to pay all these legal bills anymore. Now I'm just focused on creating a new catalog and new money and new opportunities."

Post her divorce, Grey has emerged back into the spotlight with a new self-titled album that she describes as a "cathartic release".

"It's expressing a lot of emotions I felt over however many years it's been. And it was hard, it was a lot of turmoil, depression, I was going through a lot of shit. So this album, I feel like reflects those emotions and the things that I was going through," she said, as per Page Six.

( With inputs from ANI )

