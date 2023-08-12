“Sleeping the sleep of the satisfied”: Kajol sleeps in blanket she knitted herself

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : Kajol is a multi-talented woman. The actor is known not only for her versatile performances in movies and web shows but also for her love of knitting.

Kajol took to Instagram to post a video of herself sleeping under a blanket that she knitted herself.

She captioned the video, “Sleeping the sleep of the satisfied! Made the blanket and asleep under it. #projectcompletion #weekendvibes #afternoonnapsarethebest.”

In the video, she is seen sleeping beneath a crochet blanket made of white wool.

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Archana Puran Singh commented, “Wow. Amazing Impressive skill @kajol !!”

“So adorable,”, a fan commented.

Another commented, “This looks so cosy...(funny, I just took a nap and the first thing I see when I wake up is this picture.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is being lauded for her performance in the web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma.

The courtroom drama is the Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife', which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who starts practising law again when her husband's public scandal puts him in prison.

Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey are also a part of 'The Trial'.

Kajol was also seen in 'Lust Stories 2' recently.

