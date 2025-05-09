"Sleepless, shattered": Aly Goni expresses concern for his family in Jammu amid India-Pakistan tensions

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Actor Aly Goni, who is currently out of India for a shoot, expressed deep concern for his family in Jammu amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Following Pakistan's aerial strikes targeting Jammu on Thursday night, Aly, took to Instagram and wrote, "Sleepless and shattered, stuck out of India as my family in jammu endures last night's attack. My whole family, children, and parents face the terror of drones and unrest, yet some people glorify this war from the comfort of their homes, posting on social media. It's not that easy for those near the border."

He also thanked the Indian Armed Forces for their brave efforts as they work day and night to protect the nation.

"Thanks to our IAF And Indian Army praying for safety and peace," Aly added.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads with each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs.Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force."

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.

