Small injury, that's it! Ashish Vidyarthi says "everything is okay" after late-night road accident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi was recently in the news after reports claimed that he and his wife, Rupali Barua, were injured in a late-night road accident in Guwahati.

Several reports stated that a motorcycle hit the couple while they were crossing the road, which caused concern among fans.

Soon after these reports, Ashish Vidyarthi decided to clear the air himself. On Saturday, the actor went live on Instagram from the hospital to update everyone about his and his wife's condition. In the video, the 'Kill' actor said that although the incident did occur, there was "nothing to sensationalise".

In the video, Vidyarthi shared how the accident happened when they were crossing the street, and a bike suddenly hit them. He assured fans that they were "both fine" and that the injuries were not serious. He also mentioned that Rupali was kept under observation as a precaution and that everything was "okay".

"Just to let you all know, because I'm seeing all kinds of things being reported on many news channels: Rupali and I were crossing a street yesterday when a bike hit us. We are both fine. Rupali is under observation, and everything is okay. I'm good too. I've had a small injury, but that's it. I'm absolutely fine. I am walking, talking, standing; everything is normal," he said in the video.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTCg1lNCTf4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"This is just to inform you that yes, the incident happened, but we are good. There is nothing to sensationalise. That's where things stand. I also checked with the police about the bike rider; he has regained consciousness as well. I wish well for everyone and want to tell you that everything is fine. Thank you so very much," Vidyarthi added.

Ashish Vidyarthi was last seen on the Karan Johar-hosted reality show 'The Traitors'. The show also featured Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Elnaaz Norouzi, and other contestants.

