"Smallest amount of botox, lost 20 pounds": Andy Cohen responds to plastic surgery rumors

Los Angeles [US], January 4 : Andy Cohen has responded to speculation about plastic surgery and weight loss after his appearance during the New Year's Eve special.

The television host has been open about changes in his body and has spoken in detail about his health journey in the past.

The 57-year-old recently responded to a user on Threads who seemingly said that Cohen had work done on his face after seeing him on CNN's New Year's Eve Live, which he hosts annually with friend Anderson Cooper, PEOPLE said.

"I just saw the new clips of Andy Cohen on NYE and WTF did he do to his face?!? Is he trying to find a new husband at Mar-a-Lago?" The user asked in a Threads post on Jan. 1, as per PEOPLE magazine.

Cohen, who was quick to respond, wrote back, "Did the smallest amount of Botox and lost 20 pounds! And had a lot of makeup on."

Cohen, who hosts Watch What Happens Live, has previously shared that he lost weight after using a GLP-1 drug in "micro doses". He said he felt it was important to be open about it because he has spent years asking others about their health and body changes.

While speaking on his Radio Andy show, Cohen explained why he chose to speak openly about his weight loss. He said that after talking for years about diets and fitness, it would feel "hypocritical" to hide his own experience.

"Given that for 20 years I have been asking people about their body regimens and that I've been pretty vocal about every time I go on a diet ... I do think it would be completely hypocritical not to share that I did, this summer, lose a good chunk of weight by micro-dosing a GLP-1," he said during the Sept. 9, 2025, episode, as per PEOPLE magazine.

"I was really unhappy with my weight," he added. "My doctor and I talked about this last year and had recommended a GLP-1 a few times to not only address what I was feeling about my weight, but also to treat plaque in my arteries and high blood pressure," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor