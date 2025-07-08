Smiriti Irani on her comeback as Tulsi Virani: I am a politician, nothing can make me nervous

Mumbai, July 8 Actress and politician Smriti Irani, who is returning to her role of Tulsi Virani in the reboot of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, is very confident about her return to the medium of television.

In a recent interview with NDTV, she said that she is a politician, and nothing can scare her or make her nervous.

She recollected her journey, as she told NDTV, “I think that for a 49 year old to have to have a 25 year run, not only in media but also in politics, that has a blessed run because in our country’s history never as somebody managed, with God's blessing, to be successful in both these competitive fields and more so if you are a woman. To be at the top of your game continuously for 25 years in media and politics is no mean feat but that is also somewhere destiny and luck has had a role to play”.

The show is set to air 3 weeks from now. When asked if she is feeling the jitters given that mounting such a colossal production in 3 weeks is not an easy task, she said, “I am a politician, nothing that you throw at me will make me nervous, ever”.

When asked about the impact that she has created with her work television, she said, “I don't think that people, who have possibly witness me from afar, understand that I am not being self-effacing about the whole situation”.

“I am mindful of the fact that I became a part of families, I became a part of individual lives, you have a memory of me from your childhood that in itself is a great responsibility. To oscillate between the real and the reel world and still maintain that individual entity because you are a part of the larger organisations like say the BJP and the television network or a series, you are just one of the larger ecosystem in that crowd, to still maintain your individual identity. to still create that individual impact that I think you want to ensure that you are still relatable to people”, she added.

