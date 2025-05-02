Smriti Irani opens up about her ‘companion of thoughts’

Mumbai, May 2 Former Union Minister and television actress Smriti Irani took to social media to offer a rare glimpse into her personal reflections, describing books as her “companion of thoughts.”

In a heartfelt note, Irani expressed her deep connection with reading, highlighting how books have been a constant source of comfort and introspection in her life. On Friday, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress shared a couple of her favourite books and wrote in the caption, “They say, think before you speak…and read before you think. But in a world lit by screens and hurried by algorithms, there still breathes the quiet soulof a paperback book. No alerts. No noise. Just pages that wait—not to impress, but to reveal.”

The note further read, “A sentence may whisper. A paragraph may roar. And in the silence between two pages, you may just meet a version of yourself you’ve never known. In this age of AI and acceleration, I still find comfort in the rustle of old paper, ink that smells of memory, and stories that choose to unfold slowly. Here are a few of mine—companions of thought, keepers of pause, echoes of solitude. What are yours? #dotell #books.”

A few days ago, Smriti Irani shared a reflective note on the importance of listening and introspection. She shared a candid photo of herself and captioned the post, “Listening - not just to words but to what lies between them. Every chapter I write begins with understanding the world around me. Silence is not absence ; it is preparation for impact #temperatetuesday #reflections.”

Smriti, once a popular face on Indian television, has carved a remarkable path in public service, emerging as a key figure in Indian politics. She has served as the Minister of Human Resource Development, Minister of Textiles in the Government of India, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Information and Broadcasting.

