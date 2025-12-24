Smriti Irani seeks blessings at Tirupati Balaji, shares pic from her holy trip

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actress-cum-politician Smriti Irani is on a holy trip to the Tirupati Balaji.

The actress shared a picture on her social media account wherein she is seen standing right in front of the divine statue in the temple, with her hands folded in prayer. She captioned it as, "At the feet of Tirupati Balaji #govindagovinda.”

Smriti Irani was seen dressed in a traditional Indian red saree as she visited the temple.

On the professional front, Irani has been ruling the roost as Tulsi in the reprised version of the 2000 superhit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show that went on air in June this year has been receiving great responses from critics and audiences alike.

Smriti, who is active on her social media, doesn't hold back in expressing her thoughts on an array of topics. From movies to politics, Smriti is seen voicing her opinion on it all. Recently, the actress had taken to her social media account to appreciate director Aditya Dhar for his recently released movie, Dhurandhar.

Sharing a collage of the lead star cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Ashaye Khanna, director Aditya Dhar and actor Arjun Rampal, Irani penned an appreciation note, highlighting the essence of the movie.

She wrote, “If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier & walked her to the cremation ground, if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu, if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar, if you have met those who were on duty during the Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack, then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage; after all, it’s just a film.”

The actress also lauded Aditya Dhar for his direction and wrote, “As a storyteller, @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence; as a research fiend, even more so. It’s the quiver in the face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes Akshaye Khanna’s performance a lesson in craft, and @ranveersingh’s piercing eyes that speak when he doesn’t are a must-watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy, and that @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation.”

Commending the music, Irani wrote, “And the music OMG. When a director’s passion meets the keen eye of a casting director like Mukesh @castingchhabra, you can rest assured the screen will explode.” Smriti Irani mentioned further, “Dhurandhar isn’t just a film—it’s the echo of lives lived and lost; and if cinema can make you feel that weight, maybe you owe it more than outrage. Those like me who have had the privilege of being in the vicinity of a legend called Ajit Doval may find it a tad bit weird to watch @actormaddy play a cinematic version of him, but then there could have been no better actor who could so calmly hold a storm within.”

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress further wrote, “To the men and women known and unknown who have died defending us and are still in pursuit of justice for the everyday Indian—Dhanyawad; our nation holds you in high esteem and is forever in your debt #dhurandhar.”

