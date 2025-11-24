Smriti Irani shares how Dharmendra instantly agreed to help for a campaign during her initial days as a politician

Mumbai Nov 24 Politician and actress Smriti Irani seems to be beyond shocked post the news of superstar Dharmendra's demise. The actress-turned-politician shared an unknown anecdote that spoke volumes about the generous and fine human Dharmendra was.

Sharing a picture from the archives featuring Dharmendra sleeping on a bench, Smriti penned a beautiful and emotional note on her social media account. “He stunned me with his simplicity; his generosity was well known. He met my awe with humility.”

Sharing an anecdote of her life that highlights Dharmendra's kindness, Irani wrote, “I was all of 27 years old when I first asked him, ‘Could you please help me with my electoral campaign, for this is my first and I barely know what to do?’ He said, ‘Puttar, I’ll be there,’ and arrive he did to a horde of fans in Paharganj, Chandani Chowk, that held onto his every word, that watched in wonder this legend of ours.”

She added, “He came like an elder would to help a young one in need. His loss feels personal; his life feels like I knew him every day. A formidable man, a soul that was gentle, his kindness spoke volumes as he smiled shyly at every compliment paid.” Bidding the superstar a final goodbye, Smriti penned, “Farewell, Sir ... you leave behind millions heartbroken. Thank you for the smiles, the laughter, the blessings ... thank you for being you #dharmendraji.”

Meanwhile, actor Vicky Kaushal, offering condolences, took to his social media account and wrote, “Deeply saddened by this tragic news. You’ll always continue to be in our hearts, Dharam Ji. Om Shanti.” Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who has shared a warm bond with the Deols for over two decades, penned an emotional note for Dharmendra.

She wrote on her social media account, "What do you say about a man that was all heart, so loving, so compassionate & one of the biggest superstars & a legend of Indian cinema?” She added, “When I didn’t know him I loved him and when I met him I loved him even more. Words fail me as I feel sadness creep into my heart.” The actress further wrote, “I will miss you beyond words, Dharam Ji! Thank you for always being so kind and for being so generous and loving to me. Thank you for entertaining us and for uplifting others around you. You lit up so many lives. There will never be another like you. Rest in peace."

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, at the age of 89.

The actor was admitted to the hospital due to breathing issues and was put on a ventilator. He was soon discharged and was reportedly recovering at home.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor