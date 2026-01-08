Smriti Irani shares pictures of her visits to Somnath temple over the years with husband Zubin Irani

Mumbai, Jan 8 Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared pictures from her visits to the holy Somnath temple over the years, along with her husband, Zubin Irani.

The actress shared a collage of photos straight from her holy trip, on her social media account and shared the mythological significance of the temple.

“Somnath, the holy land of Trilokyanath Mahadev, where eternal and unbroken faith has overcome every attack, every obstacle in the past thousands of years,” she wrote.

The actress added, “This earth is not just a pilgrimage, but a living symbol of self-esteem, courage and cultural unity.”

She further shared, “Sharing some glimpses of those memories that I have had the privilege of visiting Somnath Dada over the past years on this holy land, the symbol of the soul of India. #SomnathSwabhimanParv.”

In the pictures, Smriti along with Zubin can be seen offering their prayers to the divine. In another picture, Smriti can be seen standing in a pink saree, with the temple at the backdrop.

On December 24, 2025, Smriti was on a holy trip to Tirupati Balaji. The actress had shared a picture on her social media account wherein she was seen standing right in front of the divine statue in the temple, with her hands folded in prayer.

She captioned it as, "At the feet of Tirupati Balaji #govindagovinda.”

Smriti Irani was seen dressed in a traditional Indian red saree as she visited the temple.

On the professional front, Smriti Irani has been ruling the roost as Tulsi in the reprised version of 2000 superhit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

The show that went on air in June this year, has been receiving great responses from critics and audiences alike. Currently, it has been topping charts in the Hindi GEC space.

