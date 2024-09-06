Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta blessed with baby girl, Shilpa Shetty sends best wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : TV couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have been blessed with a baby girl.

On Friday, Smriti took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers. She posted an adorable image of her first child Anayka adorably looking at her newborn sister.

"Anayka's wish for a little sister, her Gudiya, has come true, and our family is now complete 05.09.2024," Smriti wrote.

In no time, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and sent best wishes to the family.

Actor Shilpa Shetty commented, "Oh my God! Congratulations to you and the family @smriti_khanna."

Actor Dia Mirza wrote, "Oh my goodness Congratulations my sweetheart! So much love to you and the family."

In April, Smriti announced her second pregnancy.

"After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement: Our family is growing! Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother. We've dreamed of this moment and fought through tough times to get here. Our hearts are full as we share our joy with you. Baby #2 is on the way, and we couldn't be more excited to meet our newest love. Here's to new adventures and endless love as a family of four... plus paws!September '24 it is," she wrote on Instagram.

Smriti and Gautam met each other on the sets of 'Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi'. Their onscreen romance transformed into real-life romance and in 2017 they tied the knot. They embraced parenthood for the first time in 2020.

