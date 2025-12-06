Smriti Mandhana shares first social media post after wedding postponement with Palash Muchhal; fans say "Babygirl is Back"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Indian cricketer and vice-captain of the women's team, Smriti Mandhana, has returned to social media nearly two weeks after postponing her wedding to singer-composer Palash Muchhal on November 23, following her father's sudden health emergency.

Mandhana took to Instagram to share a paid partnership video in which she spoke about her journey and career in cricket. The post marks her first public appearance since the wedding was postponed.

Soon after sharing the video, fans flooded the comment section with happiness at seeing the cricketer back online.

One fan wrote, "Stay blessed, Smriti." Another commented with excitement, saying, "Finally, my babygirl is back... hope you're okay, didi!" A third user added, "You're back... hope you're doing okay and that everyone at home is as well."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DR4ITXkEuKv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Mandhana's wedding celebrations were halted after her father, Srinivas Mandhana, fell ill on the day of the ceremony in Sangli. He reportedly experienced "symptoms of a heart attack" and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital.

Mandhana was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Mega Auction last month. India's star opening batter, who led RCB to the WPL 2024 title, will continue as captain and is the first player retained for Rs 3.5 crore.

Mandhana also had a dream run in the recently concluded Women's World Cup 2025, finishing as the second-highest run getter in the tournament with 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25, and a strike rate of 99.08 with two fifties and a hundred under her name.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor