Sneha Wagh flaunts edgy septum ring

Mumbai, Sep 9 Television actress Sneha Wagh has taken her fashion game a notch higher by sporting an edgy septum ring.

Sneha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself. In the glimpse, only half of her face is visible. The actress can be seen dressed in a maroon ensemble. However, what catches the eye is her silver edgy septum ring.

Last month, Sneha turned producer and director with the music video titled “Radha Raman Mero”.

Talking about the idea, the 36-year-old actress had then said that while she was in Vrindavan, she was inspired to do something that would be for the love of Krishna.

“So, I thought of using all the talents that have been bestowed on me. One day while I was in Radha Raman temple during Raag Seva (Bhajan Sandhya), I heard this song in the temple and the inspiration came in."

Talking about the actress, Sneha had started her career at the age of 13 in Marathi theatre. Her first television show was 'Adhuri Ek Kahani', and then went on to star in a Marathi serial titled 'Kaata Rute Kunala', where she played the lead role.

She gained popularity by playing the character of Ratanjeet in the show 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', which also featured Sudhanshu Pandey, Shivin Narang, Shagufta Ali, and Digangana Suryavanshi.

The 33-year-old actress played Maharani Raj Kaur in the show 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh'. She has been a part of 'Chandrashekhar', 'Mere Sai', 'Chandragupta Maurya', 'Jai Hanuman-Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo', and 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'.

She last appeared in 'Neerja-Ek Nayi Pehchaan' and starred alongside names such as Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, Kamya Panjabi, and Alma Hussein.

