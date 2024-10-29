Sneha Wagh to make Bollywood debut alongside Paresh Rawal

Mumbai, Oct 29 TV actress Sneha Wagh, known for her role in shows like "Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera" and "Jyoti", is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Paresh Rawal with the film "The Taj Story". Wagh has completed filming for the movie.

Speaking about his decision to cast Wagh, director Tushar Amrish Goel stated, “Sneha brings an extraordinary depth and authenticity to her role in The Taj Story. Watching her step into this character with such dedication and passion has been inspiring for the entire team.” He added, “Her talent and presence are magnetic, and I am thrilled to introduce her in a role that truly showcases her versatility and commitment to her craft. I believe audiences are in for a memorable experience with her performance.”

Helmed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the upcoming film showcases the magnificence of India’s historical landmarks, with pivotal scenes shot at the Taj Mahal and nearby sites in Agra, as well as locations across Dehradun and Uttarakhand. Paresh Rawal will be seen playing a tour guide in the film. Besides Rawal and Wagh, "The Taj Story" boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Zakir Hussain who portrays a lawyer, while Amruta Khanvilkar plays a journalist.

The forthcoming thriller also stars Namit Das, Akhilendra Mishra, Bijendra Kala, Shishir Sharma, Srikant Verma, and Abhijeet Lehri in significant roles. Paresh Rawal had unveiled his first look from the movie on social media. "The Taj Story", which promises an unforgettable journey that honours India’s heritage and the craft of storytelling, will hit theatres next year. The film is bankrolled by CA Suresh Jha. Meanwhile, Sneha Wagh rose to prominence by playing the titular role in Imagine TV's drama series "Jyoti". She played Ratanjeet Sampooran Singh in Star Plus’s show "Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera". In 2021, Sneha participated in Marathi reality show "Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3".

