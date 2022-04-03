'SNL' honours late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins with special tribute

Following the recent Weekend Update of 'Saturday Night Live', the show paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the longtime Foo Fighters drummer who was found dead at the age of 50 in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia on March 25.

According to Deadline, though an official cause of death has not yet been disclosed, as per a "forensic medical study," at the time of death, 10 substances were found in his system including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

During the show, as the 'SNL' Weekend Update concluded, a photo of Hawkins appeared on screen with his name presented in the right-hand corner.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 following the departure of William Goldsmith, making his studio debut in the group's 1999 third album, 'There Is Nothing Left to Lose'.

He was far more than just a drummer. Throughout his time with the legendary band, he proved to be a strong singer-songwriter, assisting in co-writing many of the group's iconic hits.

He also has worked with Coheed and Cambria, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, former Jane's Addiction bassist Eric Avery's first solo album, Foo Fighters bandmate Chris Shiflett's side project, Jackson United; and Queen guitarist Brian May's 1998 solo album, 'Another World'.

