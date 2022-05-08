'SNL' takes aims at US Supreme Court's abortion decision, Amber-Johnny trial

Los Angeles, May 8 The latest episode of 'Saturday Night Live' centred on the US Supreme Court's move on abortion rights and the spectacle of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial - the two buring topics across the United States and the world at large, reports 'Variety'.

As per 'Variety', host Benedict Cumberbatch, whose 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' recently debuted in theatres with stunning opening figures, dove right into the action in his second time out as host, appearing in the cold open sketch.

Cumberbatch appeared in a 13th century sword-and-sandals costume, complete with a Prince Valiant wig, as he and two others sitting in a castle debated how to govern women's reproductive rights.

'Variety' further states that the sketch opened with a voice-over and text scroll that made reference to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's citation of a 17th century British law as a justification for curbing rights protected for a half-century by the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision.

As the three men settled on draconian decisions, Cumberbatch's character exulted in their "moral clarity" and envisioned future legal scholars reviewing their work and declaring "there's no need to update this at all. We nailed it in 1235." Cumberbatch was confronted by a servant-class woman played by 'SNL' regular Cecily Strong, who questioned why men should have such control over women's bodies given the high rate of mortality in childbirth for mother and child in those days.

A few more characters dressed in period garb entered the scene to discuss the equity of the situation and whether women should have political rights. Chris Redd, a Black member of the "SNL" troupe, questioned the restrictive decisions for women but quickly added, "Moors will be Moors. I know I can't vote," he quipped.

'SNL' star Kate McKinnon also made an appearance as a Merlinesque witch who came in with dark predictions of the future. She introduced herself as not a magical character but "just a woman in her 30s." Cumberbatch spoofed his image as a screen hearthrob for women of multiple generations. His monologue revolved around Mother's Day and his appreciation for his own mother and his wife, Sophie.

