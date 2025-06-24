Snooker Legend Jimmy White to be seen in series 'Write To Kill'

Los Angeles [US], June 24 : Snooker legend Jimmy White, 63, will be seen in a new series 'Write To Kill'.

As per Deadline, Jimmy has a cameo in the show from author and producer David P. Perlmutter.

'Write To Kill' follows an aspiring author, cursed with writer's block and ridden with debt, who is offered a huge amount of money to commit a heinous crime.

The official synopsis reads: "Caught up in the machinations of the underworld and at the mercy of a London gangland boss, Mad Dog, will this budding writer accept the money, commit the crime, and leave his innocence behind him?"

Lillee Jean Trueman has come on board to direct the show, which also stars Charlotte Kirk. The details regarding the male lead have not been disclosed yet.

White will play the director of an estate agency who has the task of sacking the main character in a snooker hall.

Producers are aiming to shoot in London and New York, with the pilot written by David P Perlmutter and Michael Gorman of Kat Harvey films.

