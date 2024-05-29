Snoop Dogg applauds Drake, Kendrick Lamar for elevating rap game amid feud

Washington [US], May 29 : In the ever-evolving landscape of rap music, the feud between heavyweights Drake and Kendrick Lamar has not only sparked headlines but also garnered attention from seasoned veterans in the industry.

The latest to weigh in on this lyrical clash is none other than the iconic Snoop Dogg.

Amidst the verbal jousting and lyrical showdowns, Snoop Dogg, often regarded as a pioneer in the rap world, took a moment to acknowledge the contributions of both Drake and Kendrick Lamar to the art form.

As per E! News, speaking candidly in an interview, Snoop offered praise rather than critique, referring to the feuding rappers as his "nephews."

Snoop Dogg commended the duo for pushing the boundaries of lyricism and songwriting, stating, "I want to give both of them a shout-out for raising the bar as far as lyrics, as far as song-making and writing."

He emphasized that the quality of writing in rap has notably improved since the inception of their confrontation.

While acknowledging his support for both artists, Snoop Dogg made it clear that he prefers to stay out of their personal business.

However, he couldn't help but recognize the impact their feud has had on the rap industry as a whole.

According to Snoop, Drake and Kendrick Lamar's public spat has revitalized the rap game, compelling artists to step up their game and deliver authentic, meaningful content.

Despite his recent commendation, Snoop Dogg found himself inadvertently drawn into the feud when his AI-generated verses were featured in Drake's diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar.

Reacting with a mix of confusion and humour, Snoop's initial response was captured in an Instagram video where he humorously expressed bewilderment at the unexpected feature.

