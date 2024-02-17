Snoop Dogg mourns death of his brother Bing Worthington

Los Angeles [US], February 17 : Snoop Dogg's brother Bing Worthington has died, as reported by People.

He was 44.

The rapper acknowledged that his brother, who had worked in numerous behind-the-scenes business capacities for him over the years, had died recently. He announced the news on Friday by posting a series of heartfelt tributes on Instagram.

Snoop initially posted a photo posing next to his late younger brother with the caption, "@badabing33."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3aaTQyLNGe/

Later he addressed his death in the caption of a video featuring footage of the siblings, their older brother Jerry Wesley Carter and others standing in a cemetery.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3aoveVRAXp/

"@badabing33 always made us laugh u bac with moms," Snoop wrote in the caption, referring to their late mother, Beverly Tate, who died at age 70 in October 2021.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3axZQipoUR/

The Grammy-nominated performer also paid tribute with a photograph of Worthington and Tate posing and smiling together. He wrote, "@badabing33 bac wit momma."

He also posted a throwback picture and wrote, "@badabing33 say hi to grandma."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3bmJGcLKjf/

Throughout his career, Worthington worked with his recording artist older brother on different business endeavours and served as his tour manager. In addition, he co-founded Dogg Records, a Canadian record company.

The entrepreneur briefly performed music with the hip-hop group Lifestyle. Their album, 'Liquid Cocaine,' was released in 2003, as per People.

In a 2016 interview with Vice, Worthington disclosed that he co-wrote the song "Be Thankful," which appeared on Snoop's rap group The Eastsidaz's debut album from 2000.

According to Vice, Worthington started as a roadie for Snoop, then moved on to run several businesses, including Snoop Dogg Skateboards, before becoming his tour manager.

He told the outlet, "I'm glad I'm a mystery. That's good."

Worthington added, "When I put the [Lifestyle] album out, I was putting everything in the music together. My guy was a great rapper and I was a great rapper, but I was like 'Why am I working on the music? I should be doing all the business side of this thing.' I love meeting people, and talking business, that got me going. That made me feel like another person."

Worthington's death comes just a month after his 24-year-old daughter Cori Broadus, whom he shares with wife Shante Broadus, suffered a "severe" stroke in mid-January.

Following the health crisis, the father of four told People at the screening of his film The Underdoggs that Cori was "doing a little bit better."

When asked if the incident put life in perspective for him, Snoop said, "Yeah, yeah. Something like that."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor