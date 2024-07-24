Snoop Dogg named one of the final torchbearers at Paris Olympics

Washington [US], July 24 : Renowned rapper Snoop Dogg has been announced as one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame in the last hours of its France-wide tour ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

His role comes as part of his involvement as a sportscaster for NBC's coverage, specifically on the 'Primetime in Paris' show alongside host Mike Tirico, confirmed Deadline.

The rapper will take on the responsibility of carrying the Olympic flame during its penultimate leg in Saint-Denis, a suburb north of Paris renowned for housing part of the Olympic Village, the Stade de France, and the new Olympic Aquatics Centre.

This symbolic event marks a pivotal moment as the flame proceeds towards its ultimate destination at the Olympic cauldron in the Tuileries Gardens, located in central Paris, where it will remain throughout the 2024 Olympics.

According to Deadline, the participation of other notable French personalities in the torch relay, includes rapper MC Solaar, actress Laeticia Casta, filmmaker Alice Diop from Saint Omer, Paralympian Charles-Antoine Kouakou, and rugby player Abdelatif Benazzi.

The identity of the final torchbearer, however, remains undisclosed as anticipation builds for the culminating event.

The journey of the Olympic flame began with its arrival from Greece to France on May 8, commemorated with a spirited ceremony in Marseille.

Since then, the flame has traversed various regions of France, embodying the Olympic spirit and igniting excitement among spectators and participants alike, according to Deadline.

According to NBC's official statement, Snoop Dogg will not only fulfil his role as a torchbearer but will also engage in attending Olympic competitions, interacting with athletes and their families, and immersing himself in the vibrant cultural offerings of Paris, all of which will be documented as part of his comprehensive coverage of the games.

