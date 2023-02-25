Snoop Dogg reveals secret to happy marriage

Los Angeles, Feb 25 American rapper Snoop Dogg is spilling the beans on what constitutes a successful marriage. He shared that the secret to a happy marriage is being a 'yes-man' and always giving his other half what she wants.

The 51-year-old rapper who has Corde, 28, Cordell, 25, and Cori, 23, with wife Shante Taylor and son Julian, 25, with ex Laurie Holmond has been married since 1997 and revealed it is best to let his "soulmate" get her own way, reports 'Female First UK'.

Asked what the recipe for a healthy marriage is, he told In Touch US: "Giving them everything they want, getting out the way, saying yes, yes, yes. Experience is a good teacher. We've grown as boyfriend and girlfriend to grandparents to soulmates."

As per 'Female First UK', the hip-hop legend has five grandchildren, and says he's not as "firm and direct" with his brood's kids.

He said: "With my kids, I was more firm and direct. I would just tell them to do something. But I have to do in-depth therapy work with my grandkids. Now it's, 'No, you have to do this and then that'. Do you have all these steps? OK, give me a hug."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor