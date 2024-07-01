Snoop Dogg's produced '1992' featuring Ray Liotta to release on this date

Washington [US], July 1 : Lionsgate has confirmed that director Ariel Vromen's crime thriller '1992,' produced by Snoop Dogg's Death Row Pictures and starring Tyrese Gibson, will hit theatres on August 30, marking a return to the tumultuous early 1990s in Los Angeles.

The film also features Scott Eastwood and showcases one of Ray Liotta's final on-screen performances, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Set against the backdrop of the 1992 Los Angeles riots sparked by the Rodney King verdict, '1992' follows Gibson's character, Mercer, as he navigates personal redemption and family reconciliation amidst the city's upheaval.

Gibson's character finds himself entangled with a father-son duo, played by Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood, embroiled in a daring scheme to steal catalytic converters.

Director Ariel Vromen, known for 'The Iceman,' helmed the film from a screenplay co-written with Sascha Penn. The project is produced by a team including Vromen, Penn, Andreas Rommel, Maurice Fadida, and Adam Kolbrenner, underscoring the collaborative effort behind bringing this gripping narrative to life, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Snoop Dogg, serving as executive producer through Death Row Pictures, expressed his personal connection to the project, stating, "1992 was a life-changing time for me... This movie is about an L.A. moment. Ariel made an outstanding film that depicts this moment in time."

Reflecting on his collaboration with Tyrese Gibson, whom he previously worked with in 'Baby Boy,' Snoop Dogg emphasized the film's significance in capturing the essence of Los Angeles culture in the '90s.

Tyrese Gibson, in response to Snoop Dogg's involvement and the late Ray Liotta's performance, remarked, "Ray Liotta blessed all of us in life while doing this film... We all feel so fortunate to have captured such a masterful and chilling performance."

Gibson, known for his roles in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, brings depth and intensity to the role of Mercer, promising a compelling portrayal of a man caught in the crosscurrents of personal turmoil and societal unrest.

Adam Fogelson, Chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, commended Gibson's dedication to the project, stating, "I'm grateful to have had a front-row seat to the infectious enthusiasm and talent Tyrese has brought to the many projects we've worked on together over the years," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fogelson also highlighted Snoop Dogg's personal connection to the material, which resonates through Death Row Pictures' involvement, making them ideal partners for the film's production.

'1992' not only promises a riveting narrative but also serves as a homage to a pivotal era in Los Angeles history, encapsulating the raw emotions and social tensions of the time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor