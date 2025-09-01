Snoop Dogg's rep says comments addressing backlash over his criticism of LGBTQ representation are "fake"

Washington DC [US], September 1 : Rapper Snoop Dogg has recently voiced his discontent over the representation of LGBTQ relationships in children's films. Now, his representative has shared that comments posted on Instagram in response to the backlash he received over his comment are "fake," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Someone claiming to be the rapper and hip-hop icon recently wrote in the comments of a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post, which featured actress and TV personality Ts Madison calling him out, "I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons."

"All my gay friends [know] what's up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I'm not perfect," the person claiming to be Snoop added, as per the outlet.

However, his representative is now saying those comments were not written by the rapper. It's unclear who is behind them, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a recent appearance on a podcast, Snoop Dogg shared his thoughts, mentioning 2022's 'Lightyear.'

The rapper shared how he was taken aback when he took his grandchildren to watch the 'Toy Story' spinoff, which featured two women sharing a romantic relationship and even raising a child together. He said the experience led to several questions from his grandchildren about same-sex couples for whom he had no answers.

"What you see is what you see, and they're putting it everywhere. They're like, 'She had a baby with another woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman!" Snoop Dogg said, as quoted by Deadline.

Recalling how he was unprepared for such a situation, the hip-hop icon said, "I didn't come in for this. I just came to watch the goddamn movie. I'm like, scared to go to the movies. Y'all throwing me in the middle of such things I don't have an answer for. It threw me for a loop."Snoop went on to question the addition of LGBTQ content in such films, emphaisising that the viewers are just children and will have several questions.

Lightyear, the origin story of the human Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, featured an LGBTQ relationship between Buzz's best friend and commander, Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba), and her wife, Kiko, with glimpses of their life as a couple and an on-screen kiss, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

