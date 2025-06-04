'Snow White' all set to stream from this date

Washington DC [US], June 4 : Fans can soon enjoy a live-action remake of 'Snow White' on Disney+.

It will stream from June 11.

Starring "West Side Story" breakout Rachel Zegler in the lead role, "Snow White" is the latest Disney property to be remade in the 21st century. Based on the 1937 animated classic "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," this new take on the story once again follows the princess as she runs away from her evil stepmother, played by Gal Gadot, and befriends a group of seven dwarfs in a forest, according to Variety.

The film was helmed by director Marc Webb and written by "The Girl on the Train" scribe Erin Cressida Wilson. Like some of the other recent Disney live-action remakes, the film underwhelmed at the box office, opening below expectations with USD 43 million at the domestic box office.

Although the film's reviews haven't been glowing and controversies have dominated the headlines, film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote that the film is "lighter, more frolicsome, less lead-footed than such clomping live-action Disney remakes as 'Alice in Wonderland,' 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Dumbo' or 'Mulan'," as per the outlet.

The film features 11 songs, including new ones by "La La Land" composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul like "Good Things Grow" and "A Hand Meets A Hand." Fans of the original still have old tunes to enjoy, including "Whistle While You Work" and "Heigh-Ho," reported Variety.

