"So dystopian and pessimistic": Director Seth MacFarlane on recent Hollywood TV shows, series

Washington DC [US], August 11 : Actor and director Seth MacFarlane opened up about the negative storylines in Hollywood TV series and said that viewers need more movies and TV shows that give "hope", reported Variety.

During a recent appearance on the 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name' podcast, as quoted by Variety, the creator discussed the abundance of negative storylines in Hollywood. He calls it "dystopian" and "pessimistic".

"That's why I did 'The Orville'... because when I was a kid, Hollywood was providing that voice in various forms. There was a lot of hope, and some of the blame lies right here in this town. The dishes that we are serving up are so dystopian and so pessimistic. And yeah, there's a lot to be pessimistic about, but it's so one-sided. There's nothing we're doing that's providing anyone an image of hope," said Seth as quoted by Variety.

MacFarlane used 'The Handmaid's Tale' as an example to explain his point.

While he admits it's a "beautifully written, beautifully directed show," he maintained there is "a lot more of that [than] what we used to get from Captain Picard" and the stories from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as quoted in Variety.

He also mentioned 'The Sopranos,' adding that ever since that show's heyday, Hollywood is "all about the antihero."

Seth MacFarlane is an American actor, director and producer. He is best known as the creator and star of the television series 'Family Guy' and 'The Orville', and co-creator of the television series 'American Dad!' and 'The Cleveland Show'.

He also co-wrote, co-produced, directed, and starred in the films 'Ted' and its sequel 'Ted 2', and 'A Million Ways to Die in the West'.

