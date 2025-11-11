"So much fear, chaos and heartbreak": Priyanka Chopra condoles loss of lives in Delhi blast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Actress Priyanka Chopra termed the blast in a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening "heartbreaking" and cautioned people to stay safe and alert.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka said, "It's devastating to see the visuals from Red Fort. So much fear, chaos and heartbreak. My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and condolences for the lives lost. Hoping for some answers soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and alert."

Filmmaker Karan Johar also grieved the deaths.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmaker wrote, "My heart goes out to the all the victims and the ones affected by the recent tragedy in New Delhi. Sending all my love and prayers to the families, please stay safe and alert during this time."

Delhi witnessed a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort complex on Monday evening, claiming at least eight lives.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday traced the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 car, in connection with the blast on Monday evening.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the car had departed from Faridabad for the Red Fort 11 hours prior and had passed through several locations during the journey.

The CCTV footage revealed that the car was first seen outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad at around 7:30 am on Monday.

At 8:13 am, the car crossed the Badarpur toll plaza and entered Delhi; meanwhile, it was spotted near a petrol pump close to the Okhla Industrial Area at 8:20 am.

The car entered the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3:19 pm, where it remained parked for around three hours. The car exited the parking area at 6:22 pm and moved toward the Red Fort.

Just 24 minutes after its exit, at 6:52 pm, a powerful explosion occurred inside the moving car.

Investigators are also probing if the actual target of the attack was at another location since the car was moving slowly. Investigators are looking at all possible angles.

It is worth noting that Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police had jointly recovered 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and apprehended two persons, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, in the matter on early Monday.

