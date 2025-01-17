"So much suffering": Taylor Swift donates to LA fire relief efforts

Los Angeles [US], January 17 : In the wake of devastating California wildfires, singer Taylor Swift has lent a helping hand to the victims.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Blank Space' hitmaker revealed she donated an undisclosed amount in relief and encouraged her fans to do the same.

Swift wrote, "The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it's been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction."

"As so many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild," she continued. "These are the organizations I've donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do."

Swift's list of organizations includes 211 LA, California Community Foundation Fund, Direct Relief, Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, Habitat For Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Los Angeles Unified School District Education Foundation Emergency Relief Fund, MusiCares and Pasadena Educational Foundation Eaton Fire Response Fund, as per Variety.

Over 15,000 acres have burned in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu, while in Altadena, the Eaton fire burned through more than 10,000 acres. The estimated cost of damage to Los Angeles as a result of the fires is estimated at USD 250 billion and rising.

