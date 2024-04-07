"So proud": Actor Ram Charan lauds Siddhu Jonnalagadda for 'Tillu Square' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 : Actor Ram Charan recently reacted to the overwhelming success of the film 'Tillu Square,' starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran.

Taking to Twitter, the 'RRR' actor expressed his pride in Siddhu's success on Sunday and congratulated the entire team for their achievement.

The Tollywood actor penned a tweet that read, "Dear Siddhu, so proud of your phenomenal success. My heartfelt congratulations to Anupama, Mallik Ram, the music directors, Sithara Entertainments, and the entire team on this success."

Dear Siddhu, so proud of your phenomenal success. My heartfelt congratulations to Anupama, Mallik Ram, the music directors, Sithara Entertainments and the entire team on this success.#TilluSquare #Siddu @anupamahere @MallikRam99 @Ram_Miriyala @NavinNooli @vamsi84 @SitharaEnts pic.twitter.com/e8Ywmmtmh5— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 7, 2024

Tillu Square is a Telugu romantic comedy sequel to DJ Tillu, released in 2022. It maintains the same humorous vibe but introduces new twists. The Telegu movie hit theatres on March 29 with a positive response from the audience.

The story follows DJ Tillu, now a well-known figure, who gets into amusing troubles after an encounter with a charming lady at a party. It delves into how Tillu deals with his past while handling his present challenges.

Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran, Muralidhar Goud, and others, Tillu Square is written by Siddhu and Mallik Ram. Mallik also directs the film. Produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the movie features music by Sricharan Pakala and Ram Miriyala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor