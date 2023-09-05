“So proud of you”: Karan Deol congratulates brother Rajveer on his Bollywood debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol on Tuesday penned a sweet note for his brother Rajveer, who is making his Bollywood debut with the romantic drama ‘Dono’.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a series of pictures from the film’s trailer launch along with a note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

In one of the pictures, Sunny is seen holding hands of Karan and Rajveer close to his heart.

He wrote, “Congratulations to the entire team of #Dono and @rajshrifilms! So proud of you @the_rajveer_deol Can't wait to see you and @palomadhillon on the big screen!

Film In Cinemas- 5th October #SaveTheDate.”

As soon as Karan posted, the fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Actress Paloma dropped heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, “The Little deol is coming on the Big screen. Congratulations rajeev deol.”

Another user commented, “I saw thr trailer last night just loved it and waiting for the movie to release.... @rajveerdeol reminds me of Dharam ji alot . All the best wishes to both.”

Directed by Avnish S. Barjatya, ‘Dono’ marks the acting debut of Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma.

Makers on Monday unveiled the film’s official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Rajshri Productions shared the trailer which they captioned, “Drum Roll! The wait is finally over #Dono #TrailerOutNow Film In Cinemas - 5th October #SaveTheDate.”

"Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two Strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an “urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart.”

‘Dono’ is all set to hit the theatres on October 5.

The makers unveiled the film’s trailer in Mumbai on Monday.

Sunny Deol, Sooraj Barjatya, Karan Deol, and Poonam Dhillon were also present at the trailer launch event.

Recently actor Salman Khan and Bhagyashree unveiled the title track of the film which received decent responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor