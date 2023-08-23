“So proud of you”: Twinkle Khanna pens message for husband Akshay Kumar as ‘OMG 2’ mints Rs 120 crore at box office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Proud wife and actor Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday shared a sweet message for her husband Akshay Kumar on the success of his recent release ‘OMG 2’, which has collected 120 crore at the box office.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle penned a note for her husband and shared the poster with the film's collection on it.

She wrote, “Congratulations Mr K! So proud of you-A movie that helps change the system and shakes the box office as well. #omg2.”

Amit Rai’s directorial has scored Rs 120.62 crore after 12 days since it was released.

As soon as the actor posted for Akshay, the fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Akshay dropped a heart and folded hands emojis.

Bobby Deol wrote, “Congratulations.”

One of the users wrote, “OMG2 shows you how a film can be entertaining, socially relevant and informative. You don’t need to leave your brain behind to have a good laugh. An interesting blend of social commentary and humour.”

Overwhelmed with the positive response that the film has garnered since its theatrical release, Akshay recently not only expressed gratitude to moviegoers but also wished success for 'Gadar 2', which is also making waves at the box office.

Akshay took to Insta, sharing a short clip from the movie along with a 'thank you' note.

He wrote, “A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History!”

Earlier, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, OMG 2's total collection stands at Rs 79.47 crore at present.

Adarsh posted, “#OMG2 continues to win hearts and mint money, after the big jump on #IndependenceDay… Will hit CENTURY [Rs 100 cr] in Weekend 2… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr, Wed 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 79.47 cr. #India biz.”

Despite facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', 'OMG 2' has fared phenomenally well at the box office.

Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The film piqued the interest of the audience since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as it wanted to tread with caution due to its overtly religious theme.

However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film for release with some cuts. The censor board gave an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certification to the film.

'OMG 2' marked Akshay's 10th Independence Day release and seems to have turned the tide in his career after a string of flops.

