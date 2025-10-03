Sobhita Dhulipala calls herself an ‘Indian uncle’ over her selfie habit

Mumbai, Oct 3 Actress Sobhita Dhulipala shared a lighthearted take on her selfie habits, joking that she often ends up looking at herself on the screen instead of the camera.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a couple of her candid photos. She admitted she often looks at herself on the screen instead of the camera, jokingly dubbing herself an “Indian uncle.” Sharing her goofy images, Sobhita wrote, “Always end up looking at myself on the screen instead of the camera when I click a selfie. If that makes me an Indian uncle, fine be it.” The photo carousel captures Sobhita Dhulipala in a variety of moments — posing effortlessly at a restaurant, flaunting her freshly painted nails, working out, and sharing candid glimpses from her daily life.

On the professional front, the actress recently delivered impactful performances in acclaimed projects like “Made in Heaven” and made her Hollywood debut opposite Dev Patel in “Monkey Man.”

In March, as her show "Made in Heaven" marked its sixth anniversary, Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to reminisce. She revealed that, as an audience member, she would have been drawn to a character like Tara, making the experience of portraying her all the more empowering.

“Six years ago, I was just a young actor who had the opportunity to bring a character to life with so much depth and meaning. As an audience member, I would have been drawn to a role like Tara, so getting to play her was incredibly empowering,” Sobhita said.

She added: “The love Tara received made her distinct, and with that came a unique space in storytelling. But it’s a double-edged sword—when a character resonates deeply, similar roles follow. It’s a delicate balance, a tightrope you walk with as much grace as possible.”

On the personal front, after being in a relationship for two years since 2022, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrated their union with an intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, surrounded by close friends and family. The couple had kept their relationship private until they officially tied the knot.

