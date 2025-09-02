Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts her ‘basic human skills’, hubby Naga Chaitanya reacts

Mumbai, Sep 2 Actress Sobhita Dhulipala decided to cook on the sets of her forthcoming project. Sharing a couple of photos and videos of her shoot diaries, Sobhita made a clever reference to husband Naga Chaitanya’s comment on how she lacks ‘basic human skills'.

One of the videos from the post showed the 'Made In Heaven' actress giving a nod to the sambar or dal she had just made. She is also seen chopping up some okra (Bindi) in another clip. Not just that, Sobhita even used a traditional mortar and pestle to grind up some spices for the food.

Another hilarious photo from the post had her threatening to throw a coconut at the camera.

“#basichumanskills #lol #IYKYK #BTS #SetLife,” she captioned the post, referring to Naga Chaitanya’s comment about her cooking.

Reacting to the post, Naga Chaitanya gave a cheeky reply in the comment section saying, “Waiting to get a taste of these skills."

Refreshing your memory, back in March this year, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya opened up about their cooking skills during an interaction with a media outlet.

When asked who is the better cook amongst the two, and what is their go-to dish, the 'Premam' actor shared that neither of them knows how to cook.

However, Sobhita pointed out that Naga Chaitanya makes her hot chocolate every night, to which he replied that it does not come under cooking. "Hot chocolate, coffee, all these aren't cooking. It's basic human skills that you don't have,” he added.

For those who do not know, this is Naga Chaitanya's second marriage. He was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and ended up going their separate ways in 2021.

Shobita and Naga Chaitanya made their relationship official after their engagement in August 2024. These two tied the knot that December at Annapurna Studios.

